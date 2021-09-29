Peterborough United boss full of praise for Bournemouth and calls for his side to use the ball well to beat them

Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson shouts encouragement to his players from the touchline at Reading. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh host Bournemouth tonight (September 29) in what looks to be an extremely tough fixture, even despite Posh’s notably better home form than away.

Bournemouth travel to the Weston Homes Stadium sitting second, just a point behind West Brom after The Baggies won 4-0 away at Cardiff on Tuesday night (September 28).

Scott Parker’s men are currently unbeaten in the league, winning six and drawing three of their nine matches so far, scoring 16 goals in the process.

They are expected to unleash their attacking talents such as new signings Ryan Christie and Jamal Lowe, ex-Liverpool and Chelsea striker Dominic Solanke and youngster Jaidon Anthony in a 4-3-3 formation.

In order to upset the odds, Ferguson has called on his side to be at the top of their game both with and without the ball.

He said: “They’ve made a very, very good start and are top of the league (as of Tuesday afternoon). I’m sure Scott and everyone there will be happy. They’re a very good team, clear with how they want to play; possession based, good distances all over the pitch and have threats from pretty much everywhere. As you would expect from a team that has just come down, they’ve got some real quality.

“We have to be organised without the ball and make sure, when we are on it, we are very good on it and move it quick.”

When asked about his opposite number, Ferguson was full of praise for the coach that moved to Bournemouth in the summer after taking Fulham back into the Premier League and receiving plaudits for his performance, despite failing to keep them there.

He added: “He’s got a clear identity of how he wants to play, and I think he’s done a great job. He started off with Fulham and he’s had the opportunity to go from there to Bournemouth, which he’s taken, and they’ve started the season very well. You can identify how his teams like to play and he’s very thorough in going about his business, so I think you’d have to say, although he’s in the early days of his managerial career, he looks like he’s been prepared for it, that’s for sure.”