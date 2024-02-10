Nicholas Bilokapic tries to hide after gifting Wycombe their first goal. Photo: Joe Dent.

The 21-year-old keeper endured a torrid afternoon at Adams Park, as Posh were beaten 5-2, in which he was described by his manager as making mistakes for all three of Wycombe’s goals in the second half.

Bilokapic first passed the ball straight to former Posh man Kieran Sadlier after 57 minutes, who produced an impressive finish right into the top corner of an empty net from outside the box.

He was then credited with an own goal in the 74th minute when he came for and missed a Wycombe corner that was headed back across goal by substitute Sam Vokes and is via a touch off the keeper.

His disappointing afternoon was capped off when he once again passed the ball right to an opposition player, this time he horribly scuffed a pass to Burrows right into the path of David Wheeler in the box, who slammed the ball into the roof of the net.

The Posh stopper was given a vote of confidence by Ferguson following the swift re-signing of Jed Steer on deadline day by picking the Australian as his number one against Wigan last Saturday.

Posh have lost all three of the league matches Bilokapic has played since his return from injury, conceding ten goals in the process.

Ferguson was determined to stick by him though, he said: “It was a really tough day for the boy. He knows that, he knows he’s made mistakes for all of the goals in the second half.

“I have to stick by him, I’m not coming out here to criticise the boy, he needs my help.

“That’s a big part of my job, especially with a young squad.

"We’re conceding too many goals now, there’s no question about it but that’s not just on Nick. He’s had a tough time second half but my job is to defend him.

“He’s a very good goalkeeper and he’s just had a bad half second half and he knows it. I’ve got to protect and look after him and that’s what I’ll do.