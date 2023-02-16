Posh boss Darrem Ferguson during the home defeat against Bolton last weekend. Photo: David Lowndes.

Ferguson has currently only commited to London Road to the end of the 2022-23 season, but he is adamant he is as determined to succeed as he was in his three previous spells as Posh manager.

He won a promotion from League One in each of those three stints in charge.

Back-to-back defeats has left Posh with a mountain to climb just to reach the play-off places. They are nine points adrift of sixth placed Barnsley with 17 matches to go ahead of Saturday’s trip to lowly Morecambe.

“It’s not about me,” Ferguson stated. “I said that when I came here. It’s about me trying to help these players get into the play-offs.

“It’s about me demanding more from the players and about the players demanding more from each other.

"I am here to as good a job as I can. I’ve not come here just so I don’t have sit on my sofa for three months. The chairman knows I will give everything I have until the end of the season and I expect the same from the players. We all have to be at it every day in training and in matches and we will be.

