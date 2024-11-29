Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson is predicting a ‘proper’ FA Cup full of great football when League Two high fliers Notts County visit the Weston Homes Stadium for a second round tie on Saturday (3pm kick off).

Both teams have a reputation for entertaining, attacking football and Ferguson is expecting a tough game for his side. Posh needed three goals in the last 20 minutes to win their first round tie at mid-table Newport County. Newport drew 0-0 at Meadow Lane last weekend to give the tie some sort of formline.

Ferguson is now keen to make some FA Cup managerial memories to compare with those had has had as a fan and a player. He scored the winning goal when Wrexham toppled Paul Gascoigne’s Middlesbrough in a big FA Cup shock in 1999.

“The FA Cup is a brilliant competition,” Ferguson insisted. “I have great memories as a young fan when watching the team I supported Arsenal beat Manchester United, the team my brother supported, in the 1979 Final. I also have great memories as a player at Wrexham when we were in Division Three and we beat a Middlesbrough side from the Premier League who had Paul Gascoigne and Juninho in their team.

Darren Ferguson (red, right) scores the winner for Wrexham against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup. Paul Gascoigne is pictured back left. Photo courtesy of Wrexham Leader.

"But I don’t have so many good memories as a player and I’d like that to change. The aim every year, as it is for every club in the lower divisions, is to reach the third round and we have a great opportunity to do that on Saturday as we are at home.

"It should be a proper FA Cup tie between two good footballing sides and the atmosphere should be good as Notts will bring lots of fans. They are a good side who like to keep the ball. They play neat patterns and they are good at what they do. Both teams tend to create chances. They are capable of having lots of possession, but if they do we can’t let that bother us.

"We will stick to our game-plan. We will be aggressive and we need to play on the front foot, but it’s all about winning and not the performance tomorrow. We want to get into that third round draw and come out against a top club.”

Ferguson will watch Saturday’s match from the stands as he serves a one-match ban after picking up three yellow cards.

No official confirmation has been received yet, but BBC Two have the third round draw listed for broadcast at 7pm on Monday (December 2).