McCann has, however, stopped short of saying he believes he knows his starting line-up for the season opener against Cheltenham next Saturday (July 30).

He has brushed aside concerns about results that have seen Posh beaten by Kings Lynn and Luton as well as being held by Barnet, Stevenage and Scunthorpe in a match was also played on Saturday, with a number of youngsters sent to face McCann’s former side at Glanford Park.

Despite a number of small niggles that have see Posh without a number of players for games here and there, Posh have arrived at the end of pre-season with Harvey Cartwright being the only player that may struggle to be fit for the season opener, besides long-term absentees Dan Butler and Oliver Norburn.

McCann has now challenged his side to go out and show that they can compete at the top end of the League One table.

When asked to assess the club’s pre-season, he said: “I think pre-season has been really good. Results don’t bother me, I think the fitness levels are a credit to the players, we have been able to get a lot of robustness into them. We haven’t had any real serious injuries; they have just been knocks and niggles and we’ve managed them correctly. I feel as if it couldn’t have gone any better. We’re well on track and hopefully we can kick the season off in style.

“I wouldn’t say today (victory over Hull) necessarily means that my mind is made up for Cheltenham but we feel as if we have got a really good squad and they are all competing. There are still some decisions to be made and what was pleasing today was to see the subs coming on and making a real impact. Ricky nearly scored with his first touch, Jack Marriott has had a few good shots, Ajiboye is looking sharp and it’s great to see the competition coming through the squad.

“We’re really pleased with what we have got in. We are not envisaging bringing anyone else in unless anybody else leaves but we’re well equipped if that happens and we have options but we are hoping they don’t.

“We want to be as successful as we can, a lot of this team has been promoted from this division before and we want to try and be up at the top end of the division. It’s going to be a tough league. I think what’s important is that if we lose one or two games, that everybody stays calm. Nothing is won in August or September, so we have to make sure we take that mindset into the season.”

McCann’s comments came after Championship side Hull were rolled over 3-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium. A result that sent Posh into the season with renewed positivity. McCann added: “I’m really pleased with the performance levels today, we showed a ruthless edge at both ends of the pitch. It’s a pre-season game, nobody is singing from the rooftop but it’s a great preparation for us next week.