Manager Darren Ferguson has described an FA Cup draw that sends Peterborough United to Premier League Everton as ‘brilliant.’

Posh will travel to Goodison Park for the first time in the club’s history for a third round tie early in the New Year.

"It is a great draw and one to really look forward to," Ferguson said. “You work extremely hard to get through rounds one and two in the competition and hope you are rewarded in round three and we have got a good one.

"I was watching all the big teams come out and a lot of them were playing each other and I was wondering whether or not we would end up missing out on a Premier League side again, but it is a brilliant draw for us to go and test ourselves against an established top tier side."

The clubs have only met once in a competitive fixture and that was a League Cup tie in September, 2016. It was the first game as Peterborough United owner for current chief Darragh MacAnthony. Everton won 2-1 with an 87th minute winner from Tim Cahill after Trevor Benjamin had equalised an early Jude Stirling own goal.

Posh have never played at Goodison Park and this was their final opportunity as Everton move into a new ground in time for next season. Respective managers Darren Ferguson and Sean Dyche have competed against each other in a previous FA Cup tie when then Premier League Burnley knocked Posh out 4-2 in a 2020 third round tie. Posh under 21 player Tyler Young’s father Ashley plays for Everton.

Third round ties will be played between January 10-January 13. Posh will have to rearrange a League One fixture with Exeter City which was scheduled for Saturday, January 11. Confirmation of ticket details and when the tie will take place will be confirmed in due course.

There is a standout tie as holder Manchester United visit Arsenal and there were dream draws for the likes of Tamworth, Morecambe, Accrington Stanley and Salford.

Liverpool have also been drawn at home. They won’t be able to play at home on the same day as Everton.

Full 3rd round draw: Southampton v Swansea City; Arsenal v Manchester United; Exeter City v Oxford United; Leyton Orient v Derby County; Reading v Burnley; Aston Villa v West Ham; Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion; Manchester City v Salford; Millwall v Dagenham & Redbridge; Liverpool v Accrington Stanley; Bristol City v Wolverhampton Wanderers; Preston North End v Charlton Athletic; Chelsea v Morecambe; Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers; Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion; Mansfield Town v Wigan Athletic; Tamworth v Tottenham; Hull City v Doncaster Rovers; Sunderland v Stoke City; Leicester City v Queens Park Rangers; Brentford v Plymouth Argyle; Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday; Newcastle United v Bromley; Everton v Peterborough United; Wycombe Wanderers v Portsmouth; Birmingham City v Lincoln City; Leeds United v Harrogate Town; Nottingham Forest v Luton Town; Sheffield United v Cardiff City; Ipswich Town v Bristol Rovers; Fulham v Watford; Crystal Palace v Stockport County.