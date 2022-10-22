Peterborough United Manager Grant McCann celebrates victory over Oxford at full-time. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh had to dig deep in the second half to see out a 2-1 victory against ten-man Oxford at the Kassam Stadium after an impressive first-half performance that saw them go into the break 2-0 up. Oxford striker Matt Taylor was sent off for allegedly striking Posh youngster Ronnie Edwards.

Goals from Jack Taylor and Kwame Poku, both assisted by Ephron Mason-Clark, kept Posh in fourth place, closing the gap on third-placed Sheffield Wednesday to five points.

Posh moved three points clear of seventh courtesy of Barnsley’s shock defeat at Morecambe.

The win was Posh’s third on the road this season and McCann was happy to see his side work hard to secure it.

McCann said: “I’m really pleased with the whole day. We’ve shown two sides of our game. We have shown the fight and determination that people from the outside looking in perhaps think we haven’t got away from home.

“They were two contrasting halves against a really good Oxford team. We were excellent in the first half, especially with our movement and our rotations, and it was nice to get an early goal. In the second half we had to dig in and we’ve done that.

“It was a poor goal to concede early in the second-half as we dropped too deep and given Bodin a free header. I don’t know about the sending-off. I turned my head around to try and get a free-kick for us and I saw he was holding Ronnie.

“We needed the change to the three as they were getting it into Joseph and Browne and trying to pick up the second balls with energy. We had to shut up shop and had to lick our wounds about getting away from getting away from our game and just defending. The back five had to stand up and be counted at the end and they did that.

“Ephron Mason-Clark impressed me, particularly in the first half, on his first Football League start.”

The selection of Ephron-Clark was one of five changes McCann made from the defeat at Wycombe last time out in League One.

Hector Kyprianou also come in to replace the injured Jeando Fuchs and McCann was impressed with the performance of both.

He added: “I’m pleased with Ephron, it’s his second start in a row. I said you will see the best of many of our players when they get a run in the team and you’ve seen with him and Hector today. They’ve put in very good performances.

“Ephron set two up, he was excellent with his defensive work and he looked exciting when he went forward.

“Hector is a Rolls Royce, he’s going to get better, he floats across the grass. He’s going to develop into a top, top player.”