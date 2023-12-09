Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson hailed his side’s stunning home form after League One promotion rivals Oxford were beaten 3-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

Harrison Burrows celebrates after Posh take the lead against Oxford. Photo: Joe Dent.

Hector Kyprianou, Ricky-Jade Jones and Ryan De Havilland were on the scoresheet as Posh moved above the U’s into fourth with a comprehensive 3-0 victory.

Oxford do, however, have the chance to move back above Posh when they travel to Reading on Tuesday night. Posh are now just one point behind Bolton in second place, but Wanderers face Portsmouth away from home in a battle between League One’s top two on Monday night live on Sky Sports.

Posh’s victory now means that it is 13 unbeaten in all competitions at home, with 12 goals and three clean sheets coming in the last three League One outings at London Road.

Darren Ferguson encourages his players against Oxford. Photo: Joe Dent.

Ferguson said: “I’ve been delighted with the home form. It’s strong, there are clean sheets, there are goals and there are chances being created. We could have scored double figures in the last three games easily. There’s still more in them, but today was a good performance against a good team and a thoroughly deserved victory.

“I’m very pleased with the result and performance against a team that have been going well. It’s another home win and a clean sheet, so all in all a good day for us.

“It took a little while to get going, it was a bit cat and mouse, but then we started doing things quicker and we were getting a grip of the game when we scored. We then got the second and then from the moment we got that, the game should be over at half time.

“We’ve had two massive chances to kill the game off, but it didn’t and I’ve told the team not to let it worry them. They just need to keep getting in there and creating chances. Don’t worry about missing them.

"Then for the second week running, we started the second half sloppilyy and gave them too much encouragement. There was a strong wind that played a part, but I need to look at that.

“Once we got through the first five minutes, we calmed things down again and got control. You’re always going to face a period where you come under pressure, especially against Oxford, but we were thoroughly deserved winners today.

“There was a lot I liked. There was a big save from Nicholas Bilokapic at 2-0. It was the only real thing he had to do, but it’s a big save. It’s as important as a goal because if they get that then it gets to 2-1 and they’ve got the fans and the wind behind them. They would have had momentum, but we didn’t allow that to happen.

“As a team, it was a good performance.

“The three subs that came on had an impact. Jadel Katongo was brilliant. He was so aggressive, he took the sting out of them. Peter Kioso had been booked and they were targeting him and it was getting a bit nervy so I had to get him off. Jsdel was brilliant when he came on and Jacob Murphy didn’t get a kick. Then of course David Ajiboye and Ryan De Havilland come on and one sets the other up for the third goal.”