Peterborough United boss delighted patience triumphed over panic in the transfer market, but he’s not completely happy

Posh manager Darren Ferguson (left) with his first summer signing goalkeeper David Cornell.

Posh revealed the arrival of four new players - David Cornell, Jorge Grant, Jack Marriott and Josh Knight - last week at a time when some club fans were starting to panic over the lack of close season signings.

Ferguson said: “The new signings are big. We have signed the major targets we identified at the end of last season because we stayed patient.

“We refused to panic and buy lesser players. We have signed the players we wanted.

“Jack Marriott was the easiest one to sort out, but Jorge and Josh had other offers wo we had to be patient with them. We were and it’s paid off. I wanted David because he has good experience and her will push Christy Pym for the goalkeeper’s jersey.

“I’m very happy, but I’m not completely satisfied as we still need a couple more. We have done good business in what has generally been a quiet market for Championship clubs.”