Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson reveals why club did not re-sign popular former loanee

Darren Ferguson has revealed that Peterborough United would have looked to re-sign Nathanael Ogbeta, had he not been injured.
By Ben Jones
Published 31st Aug 2023, 14:27 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 16:14 BST

Obgeta made a lasting impression on many Posh fans in his loan spell from Swansea at the end of last season, appearing 20 times and scoring once against Derby.

He was, however, unable to take part in Posh’s play-off campaign after limping off against Bristol Rovers at the end of April with a muscle injury and he has been out since.

Hope had been growing among Posh fans- particularly after comments made by Chairman Darragh MacAnthony on the online Posh Twitter Spaces- that the club would look sign him permanently in the summer. Swansea have also brought in left-back Nathan Tjoe-A-On this summer.

Nathanael Ogbeta celebrates his goal against Derby County last season. Photo: Joe Dent.Nathanael Ogbeta celebrates his goal against Derby County last season. Photo: Joe Dent.
Darren Ferguson has now revealed that the club were interested in signing the 22-year-old permanently but injury has put pay to those plans.

Ogbeta is not expected back until at least November.

Instead, Posh announced the signing of Zak Sturge on loan from Chelsea on Thursday morning.

He said: “We looked at the option of Ogbeta but he’s going to be out until at least November, so he’s going to be out for a long, long period.

“We couldn’t really do that deal but if he was fit we probably would have done.

"That’s no slight on Zak, it’s just that the opportunity wasn’t there so we looked to Zak. He’s going to be a good signing, he’s quick and can play in lots of different positions.

He played against us last season in the trophy and did very, very well.

“When you sign a loan player from the Premier League, you know they’re going to be athletic, technically good and be good lads.”

