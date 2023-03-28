Dan Butler in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The goals of Jonson Clarke-Harris, the powerful impact of fellow forward Ephron Mason-Clarke and the midfield excellence of Jack Taylor have been instrumental in a 3-game winning streak which has lifted Posh to within a point of the League One play-off places with eight games to go.

But Ferguson has today (Tuesday) reminded his squad that everyone will have a part to play and he’s been impressed with the attitude of them all.

On-loan centre-back Kell Watts is available for this Saturday’s home game against struggling Oxford United after recovering from injury, although midfielder Hector Kyprianou could miss out after suffering pain in an ankle injury suffered in the recent defeat against Cheltenham.

Posh goalkeeper Will Norris claims a cross in the game against Derby. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"There are only eight games to go, but I’ve told the players again that we will probably need everyone,” Ferguson stated.

"Everyone who got on the pitch against Derby last weekend played a part.

"I didn’t expect Dan Butler to get 50 minutes, but he stepped up and played well as a left-sided centre-back (in a back three). It’s a position that suits him and he’s played well there before at Championship level for us.

"Dan is a great lad and the way he’s come back from an horrendous injury is a testament to him. Because he played for so long against Derby I gave him the option of missing the under 21 match at Burnley yesterday, but he wanted to play and went up there and played 90 minutes.

"He’s a great character and a very good player.

"Kell Watts also gives us options at the back and he looking fit and well for Saturday.

"I don’t think we won the game against Derby because I changed formations. We won because we managed to stay in the game in a poor first-half and then performed with much more aggression and energy than them in the second-half. That was how we were supposed to play from the start.

"The contribution of Will Norris in goal shouldn’t be overlooked either. He made two important saves at 0-0 and he did the same at Burton Albion recently. If we fall behind it becomes a different game.

"I've been pleased with Will. Almost half of his appearances for us have ended in clean sheets. I know that’s not all down to him, but he brings a calmness and the composure I like to see in a goalkeeper.

"He’s another very good pro and a great lad.”

Norris (29), a former Cambridge United ‘keeper, is on loan until the end of the season from Burnley. He is out of contract at the end of the current campaign. Norris was Ferguson’s first signing after his return to the club and has kept six clean sheets in 14 appearances.