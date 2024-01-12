Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson pipped to League One award
Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has been pipped for the December Manager of the Month award in League One.
Posh picked up 11 points from five unbeaten games in December, but Paul Warne took the honours after his side claimed 13 points from five matches.
The other contenders were Neill Collins (Barnsley) and Matt Taylor (Bristol Rovers)
"It’s always nice to be nominated,” Ferguson said. “Because it means your team has been playing well. The best month to win it is April though!”
The League One player-of-the-month for December was Barnsley midfielder Herbie Kane. He scored three goals including one in a 2-2 draw at Posh.