Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​Several players in action when Posh saw a play-off first leg lead of 4-0 overturned by an inspired Sheffield Wednesday team remain at London Road.

But Ferguson insists he has seen only positivity and excitement from a squad that also includes many new faces.

‘Of course it was all doom and gloom because of the way the season ended,” Ferguson admitted.

Peter Kioso in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"But the atmosphere around us has been great all summer. There is no hangover from last season that I can see.

"We’re all looking forward to a new season and we can’t wait to get started.

"I’m excited at having the opportunity to build a new squad and, although I won’t be setting any end-of-season targets, I do want us to be competitive in every game.

"We have gone young with the squad which gives us energy and pace, but it might also give us inconsistency which we will have to manage.

"There will be times when we will all have to be very patient.

"I wouldn’t say League One is weaker overall this season, but there certainly won’t be a team as good as Ipswich Town and there won’t be a team with the physicality of Sheffield Wednesday, or with the level of their support.

"Two of the teams coming down from the Championship have issues. Wigan have points deductions and Reading will probably suffer the same fate.

"But there will be some teams who played at League One level last season who will definitely improve.

"Charlton will be one and I can see Oxford and definitely Portsmouth being much stronger this time around.

"Our philosophy will remain the same. We will try and play good, attacking, passing football and I believe we have the players to do it well.

"Pre-season went very well because we showed we are taking tactical advice and plans into games and because we picked up no injuries.

"Our last two friendlies were like chalk and cheese, but friendly matches can be like that.

"I’m very happy with our recruitment. We did well to get Archie Collins and Peter Kioso is an exceptional player and a great presence in the dressing room.

“We have good strength in most areas of the pitch, although we could be vulnerable should we lose players between now and the end of August.

"The downside of placing many players on the transfer list is the chance of losing one or two at the wrong time. Ronnie Edwards is not on the transfer list, but we expect him to be sold.

"Obviously we have targets in mind right now should certain players leave, but that’s not to say they will be available when we need to make our move."

The team that started last Saturday’s 3-2 win over Birmingham City is expected to start the League One opener at Reading on Saturday.