Jed Steer was restored to the Peterborough United goal against Blackpool. Photo: Joe Dent.

The Posh boss opted to restore Jed Steer to the line-up in the wake of Nicholas Bilokapic’s horror show at Wycombe in which Ferguson admitted that he was at fault for all three of the second half goals in the 5-2 defeat.

Steer had played the previous four league games - winning three and drawing one - prior to Bilokapic’s return from injury against Wigan earlier this month and his own shock U-turn on Deadline Day when he signed until the end of the season after it was previously announced he would leave the club.

The return of Steer failed to stop a Posh losing run which extended to four matches as the Seasiders claimed a late 2-1 win at the Weston Homes Stadium. The game turned on a second half penalty awarded to Blackpool because of a Steer challenge on Kyle Joseph after he had raced right to the edge of his area.

Ferguson chose to back his goalkeeper after what he described as a ‘poor decision’ and also revealed his thinking in making the change in goal in the first place.

Ferguson said: “His foul was certainly right on the edge of the area so it was a bad decision from Jed. That’s the key at the moment, the decision making in both boxes is not good enough. I haven’t seen it back but he’s almost outside of the box.

“I had to take Nick out of the firing line. We know Jed is experienced and Nick is a young boy and I need to protect him a little bit from all the criticism he’s been getting.

“Jed is a very good and capable goalkeeper and he’ll be absolutely fine. He didn’t have much to do in the first half. He’s very aggressive in the way he plays and he’s a good organiser, which I like. In the second half he made some saves, but a lot were quite comfortable. He’ll be disappointed with his decision leading to the penalty.”

Posh also welcomed back Kwame Poku for the first time since mid-January, along with Ephron Mason-Clark, who missed the Wycombe defeat with a minor knock.

Mason-Clark and Poku are Posh’s top League One scorers this season, with 10 and eight goals respectively.

Ferguson added: “It’s important we get them back and keep them fit for the remainder of the season. That’s going to be key. Poku did fine, he lasted fine physically.