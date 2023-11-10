2 . NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

The big call. Am I concerned? Yes, but has Fynn Talley convinced me enough he's ready to be thrown into a game like this? No. His passing was a ropey as any particular bad day we've seen for Bilokapic against Spurs but got any with it because of the quality of opposition. Some collective responsibility has to be taken for the first goal at Wigan. The defence could have saved the keeper having to make a call whether to come out or not. Photo: Joe Dent