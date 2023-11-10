Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson must decide whether to stick or twist has pack ahead of the Cambridgeshire Derby on Saturday.
Posh’s 13-match unbeaten run was ended on Tuesday night but should the same players be given the chance to get started on another run?
Decisions also need to be made over both the goalkeeper and who should play upfront.
The PT weights in on those decisions below. The team remains in a 4-2-3-1 formation.
Nicholas Bilokapic has struggled in recent games. Photo: Joe Dent
2. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC
The big call. Am I concerned? Yes, but has Fynn Talley convinced me enough he's ready to be thrown into a game like this? No. His passing was a ropey as any particular bad day we've seen for Bilokapic against Spurs but got any with it because of the quality of opposition. Some collective responsibility has to be taken for the first goal at Wigan. The defence could have saved the keeper having to make a call whether to come out or not. Photo: Joe Dent
3. HARRISON BURROWS
Done more than enough in recent weeks to show that he is deserving to the shirt ahead of Zak Sturge. Photo: Joe Dent
4. RONNIE EDWARDS
There's never any debate with this one. Photo: Joe Dent