News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson hit with two FA charges following Derby red card

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has been hit with two FA charges following his dismissal against Derby County.
By Ben Jones
Published 31st Aug 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 11:18 BST

Ferguson was sent from the touchline in the 71st minute of the 4-2 home defeat on Saturday following two yellow cards in less than a minute.

The second yellow card appeared to come after Ferguson applauded the decision to award him the first caution.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He then refused for a short period to leave the technical area before heading into the stands.

Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson had to be persuaded to leave the touchline by the fourth official. Photo: Joe Dent.Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson had to be persuaded to leave the touchline by the fourth official. Photo: Joe Dent.
Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson had to be persuaded to leave the touchline by the fourth official. Photo: Joe Dent.
Most Popular

On Thursday morning, the FA has confirmed that Ferguson has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E3.1.

These are:

- Acting in an improper manner and/or using abusive language and/or insulting words and/or gestures before he was sent off.

- Improper behaviour in failing to leave the technical area immediately after being sent off.

Ferguson has until Monday (September 4) to respond to the charges.

Potential punishments if found guilty could include a fine and a touchline ban.

Related topics:Darren FergusonDerby County