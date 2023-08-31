Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson hit with two FA charges following Derby red card
Ferguson was sent from the touchline in the 71st minute of the 4-2 home defeat on Saturday following two yellow cards in less than a minute.
The second yellow card appeared to come after Ferguson applauded the decision to award him the first caution.
He then refused for a short period to leave the technical area before heading into the stands.
On Thursday morning, the FA has confirmed that Ferguson has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E3.1.
These are:
- Acting in an improper manner and/or using abusive language and/or insulting words and/or gestures before he was sent off.
- Improper behaviour in failing to leave the technical area immediately after being sent off.
Ferguson has until Monday (September 4) to respond to the charges.
Potential punishments if found guilty could include a fine and a touchline ban.