Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson frustrated his side are not further up the table

Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson encourages his players. Photo: Joe Dent.

Heading into the current international break, Posh sit 21st in the table on 15 points. They are only outside the bottom three courtesy of Derby being given a 12-point deduction for entering administration.

Out of Posh’s 15 points, 12 have been picked up at the Weston Homes Stadium (in nine matches), which is in fact only the 16th best home record in the league. Unsurprisingly, the three teams that currently sit below Posh in the table, Hull, Barnsley and Derby are three of the teams with worse home records; the others being Birmingham, Sheffield United, Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Cardiff.

Posh have had several further opportunities to pick up points at home and Ferguson has been frustrated to see points slip away due to late goals against Cardiff and Bristol City as well as taking only one point from strong performances against promotion fancies West Brom, Bournemouth and Fulham. Posh conceded just two goals to the division’s top three sides, who have a combined tally of 102 goals in 49 matches involving them this season.

On the road, however, Posh sit rock bottom, scoring the joint fewest goals (five), conceding the most (22) in the Championship; five more than anyone else, with just the victory as Hull last month to their name in eight matches.

During the upcoming uninterrupted two-week period on the training pitch, Ferguson has set himself the task of turning around the away form but does not think he will have to focus much on the technical of the physical side of the game.

He said: “I’ve got a lot of work to do, I’ve got to admit. Not so much in terms of physically because it’s a psychological thing. We have got the get that belief back. I have to get their mentality right and get them to believe that we can perform and win away from home.

“We can not go through this season continuing this away form for many reasons, obviously it puts so much pressure on the home form, and the fans travelling comes into it. They travel a long way, spend their money and it’s close to Christmas and so can’t have another Swansea performance.

“You can’t be like we are at home and like we are away from home. My job is to get the players a bit of help in terms of where they are at mentally and how they feel going away from home. We’re more than capable and I’m frustrated because we should be further up the league, we are more than capable.

“If we were nowhere near the level then that would be easier to accept. My frustration is that I want to see them believe as much as I believe as in them. They are good players, they are not really struggling, they are good enough they just need to change something to get us more points.”