Peterborough United are expecting to lose club captain Peter Kioso in just a matter of days.

Peter Kioso in action for Posh against Bansley. Photo: David Lowndes.

Darren Ferguson has said he expects to see captain Peter Kioso return to his parent club Rotherham once the January transfer window opens.

Kioso is currently on a season-long loan dea, but there is a recall clause that the Millers, led by new boss Leam Richardson, are expected to activate.

Ferguson offered a dash of hope to Posh fans, who have warmed strongly to Kioso during five months at the club by saying that conversations were ongoing.

Ferguson said: “There’s ongoing conversations.

"He will be available for Derby and then we’ll have more conversations after that.

“At the moment he’s available for Derby and then as things stand, he probably will be going back but we’ll have more conversations.”

Speaking after his side’s 1-1 draw with Sunderland, Rotherham boss Leam Richardson refused to confirm that Kioso would definitely be returning to his parent club but suggested that the process is already in the works.

He said: “It's about conversations with the individual and conversations with the owners. We'll have stronger conversations now that tonight's game is out of the way.

“I've spoken to the player. I've spoken to everybody who needs to be spoken to. It's important that the first person who gets told is the player.”