Josh Knight argues with referee Andrew Kitchen after his sending off against Charlton Athletic on Tuesday. Photo: Joe Dent.

The yellow card and the subsequent red card was the only real flashpoint of the game as the sides played out a drab 0-0 draw.

Ferguson described the reaction of Rak-Sakyi - who appeared to aim a punch at Knight- to Knight kicking out at him as “WWE stuff.”

Rak-Sakyi was only cautioned for the 52nd minute incident though, while Knight was sent off by referee Andrew Kitchen.

Ferguson went to speak to the officials after the game to speak about that moment as well as a moment in the first half when Ephron Mason-Clark appeared to be tripped in the box.

The Posh boss was not happy with either of the answers he received and left the meeting.

He said: “I went to see the referee and his team after the game. The referee said that both linesmen gave the decision and had clear views of Josh Knight’s kick and clear views that Rak-Sakyi was not violent and it was just a push to the chest.

“I disagreed with that, having seen it on the video, it’s clearly not a push to the chest and clearly a red card.

“I asked them about the penalty with Mason-Clark and he said he tripped over his own legs, so at that point I departed the room.”

Ferguson has never challenged the decision to send Knight off and instead expressed his disappointment at the defender’s actions, that will leave the team without him for the next three games.

Frankie Kent looks almost certain to slot back in alongside Ronnie Edwards at centre-half for the trip to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday after two games on the bench.

He added: “The simple matter of the fact is that the ref has had a bad night, he’s got the key decisions wrong but that happens, we can’t keep going on about it. It did affect the game, but I have to say my players dug in and were fantastic with ten men.

“Josh Knight knows he shouldn’t do that because it gives them a decision to make, our discipline is very important.