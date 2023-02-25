Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrated putting Posh 4-2 ahead. Photo: David Lowndes.

Ferguson’s call came after Posh blew away second-placed Plymouth Argyle 5-2 at the Weston Homes Stadium with one of their best performances of the season.

The result didn’t move Posh out of ninth place, but did close the gap to the play-off places to seven points after Barnsley leapfrogged Derby by beating them 4-1 at Oakwell. Posh also have a game in hand over sixth-placed Derby.

If Posh beat Charlton Athletic at home on Tuesday they will move up to seventh and the gap will be down to six points at the most. It will be fewer than that in the unlikely event of Derby County failing to beat Cheltenham at Pride Park on the same night.

Jack Taylor shoots for goal as Posh beat Plymouth on Saturday. Photo: David Lowndes.

A Jonson Clarke-Harris double, along with goals from Hector Kyprianou, Harrison Burrows and Jack Taylor sealed the points for Posh against Plymouth. Posh were also boosted by the return of Oliver Norburn after 11 months out of action.

The 30-year-old played the last 15 minutes as Posh saw out the impressive win.

Ferguson said: “If we put in that level of intensity and quality every game then you have a chance, but I’ve just said to the players, this game has gone now. We’ve got a game on Tuesday we have to win.

"There’s no point putting in that level and not repeating it on Tuesday. We have to now show a level of consistency we haven’t shown this season.

"I’m looking for consistency in results because we will have to go on a real run just to get into the play-offs. We’ve won five out of seven, which is decent, but we now need to go on another run. We need to keep finding ways to win and today we deserrvedly beat one of the best teams in the league.

"We need to remember though, this is Peterborough, this is expected. We’ve beaten Leeds and Leicester here in the past here. The mentality has to be that we can beat anyone.”

Ferguson was delighted with his side’s attacking play that saw them bounce back from conceding five in their last home game to scoring five on Saturday.

He did, however, still find fault with his side’s defending which allowed Plymouth to score two goals he described as soft.

Ferguson added: “I’m delighted with the performance and more importantly the result and the manner of it. We thoroughly deserved the win and we looked a real threat. We started ever so well and then they went bold and changedthings up and they got a goal bac.

"It was a soft goal - we need to cut that ou t- but we spoke at half time about having an advantage in the middle in the middle as they went 4-4-2. We also spoke about being calmer. We seemed to go 2-0 up and get a bit excited, but,to a man, the team were very good.

“The key was getting past their press as we knew we had the pace to cause them problems when we did that. We were clinical. It was five goals and could have been more. We’re capable of doing this to teams. Today was open, and because we were ahead, it probably suited us.

“The game was never dead until we got a fifth goal, but when we did it was. The subs were very good when they came on and it’s great to have ‘Norbs’ back. The lads gave him a round of applau. He’s had a long torrid time, but he looked good.”

“I have to look at their second goal though as a free header from a set piece is nonsense. We have to cut it out. I’m concerned that Morecambe had two chances from set-pieces last week. We’re not a massive team, but you’ve still got to get bodies in front and not allow free headers.”

Posh now face Charlton on Tuesday (Feb 28, 7.45pm).

