Jack Taylor limped off with 20 minutes to play against Forest Green. Photo: Joe Dent.

Taylor limped from the field just two minutes before Posh scored their opener in their 2-0 win at Forest Green on Saturday afternoon.

In the 55th minute, the influential midfielder took a knock from a late challenge after clearing a ball upfield. He carried on before going down again in the 70th minute but after the match, Ferguson was able to confirm that the injury he picked up is not thought to be serious.

Ferguson said: “I was a little bit worried when I saw him hobbling but from speaking to him and speaking to the staff, he’s rolled his ankle and he should be fine.

Posh celebrate Hector Kyprianou's goal. Photo: Joe Dent.

“It was quite a bitty and bobbly pitch and he’s just gone over on it but he says he’s fine.”

The win was an important one for Posh as they move to within three points of Barnsley in the final play-off place as the Tykes were held to a 1-1 draw at Portsmouth.

Posh had to show patience though before making the breakthrough 20 minutes from time.

Kabongo Tshimanga was in the Posh squad for the first time after arriving on deadline day on Tuesday and was close to coming on as Posh chased a winner but will have to wait until at least Bolton at home next week to make his debut.

The striker was about to come on before Jonson Clarke-Harris slotted in his penalty, which had come about after substitute Nathanael Ogbeta has produced an impressive cross that led to Clarke-Harris hitting the post.

It was this impact off the bench that pleased Ferguson.

He added: “I think we’ve done good business with Kaby, I was very close to putting him on but just as I was thinking about it we scored. He’s now got a week of training with the lads, which he needs; he’ll be a good signing for us.

“I look at the bench, we have Ricky- he’s a real threat, so is Harrison, we’ve got some real options on there. The three subs that came on though were excellent.