Jeando Fuchs in action for Posh against Luton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

The 25 year-old made just two substitute appearances following Ferguson’s return to London Road last January.

Fuchs was placed on the transfer list at the end of the season, but Ferguson is now happy for him to stay should the club not receive any acceptable offers for the combative midfielder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fuchs, who moved to Posh from Scottish Premiership side Dundee United in January, 2022, starred in Friday’s 3-1 friendly defeat at the hands of Premier League Luton Town at St George’s Park.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson greets Luton Town manager Rob Edwards. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh dominated a large part of the game, but missed a lot of scoring chances including a penalty which Kabongo Tshimanga placed wide.

"It was difficult for Jeando last season,” Ferguson admitted. “I only originally came in on a short-term basis to try and get the club promoted and I picked Hector Kyprianou and Jack Taylor in midfield for my first game and they both did very well.

"There wasn’t a lot of time for Jeando to learn what I wanted from midfielders, but it’s different this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is on the transfer list because he has entered the last year of his contract and if we get the right offer he could go, but if he stays then fine.

"He would become one of my four midfielders and he is different to the other three (Kyprianou plus new signings Archie Collins and Ryan De Havilland).

"Jeando’s attititude has always been excellent. He has applied himself well in pre-season and he understands how we want to play.

"He has taken it on board as he showed against Luton as he was really, really good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Ajiboye, Joel Randall and Kai Corbett, others to have seen little game time last season, were also praised by Ferguson. Corbett created the Posh goal for Jonson Clarke-Harris with a superb cross.

Goalkeeper Will Blackmore missed today’s match because of illness, while centre-back Ronnie Edwards was rested. Ferguson fielded two different teams with the exception of trialist ‘keeper Fynn Talley who played 90 minutes, with the starting XI playing for 60 minutes.

“Kai has great delivery from wide areas,” Ferguson added. “He whipped in some great crosses and we probably should have scored more goals from them.

"David is always asking questions of the staff about what he should do in certain situations which I like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We saw what he was all about in this game. He was a threat in his time on the pitch. He is very strong on one-on-ones.

"Joel also got into some great positions and played with great energy again.

"He was disappointed not to score, but I told him afterwards not to worry about it, just to keep getting in there. He looked very lively.

"There were lots of chances for both sides, but we missed ours and if you do that against teams of Luton’s quality you will get punished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We reacted very well to falling behind and dominated the rest of the first-half, but both teams we fielded did well so I am really pleased with them.

"We worked on playing out from the back before this game and we did it much better than we did against Leicester on Tuesday.

"We got what we wanted from this week. We played two very different teams in terms of style of play which should stand us in good stead for the season.”