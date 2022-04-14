Peterborough United boss convinced better results are just around the corner (and they need to be)!

Bali Mumba in action for Posh.

And it needs to happen now if Posh are to extend their Championship life beyond Easter Monday. Posh host play-off chasing Blackburn Rovers tomorrow (Good Friday, 3pm) before travelling to relegation rivals Barnsley on Monday (3pm) with a nine-point gap as well as a considerable goal difference advantage to overcome and just five games in which to do it.

McCann was pleased with his team’s last two performances against Luton and Bristol City and felt they could have picked up six points from two wins rather than two points from two draws.

“If we had picked up six points instead of two it would have made things very interesting,” McCann said. “But I’m a great believed in results following good performances so if we keep our standards high the wins will soon come.

Ben Brererton-Diaz scores for Blackburn against Posh in November.

“We went toe-to-toe with a top six team in Luton and we had the chances to win at Bristol City. They were two performances to take pride in. We’re getting the basics right and you have to do that to earn the right to play. Our defensive organisation has been good and we have been resolute.”

Posh are without Joe Ward tomorrow because of suspension which could lead to a start in his favoured right-sided defensive role for Bali Mumba, but McCann insists he has a few options for that position, whether he stays with a flat back four or reverts to three centre-backs. Central defender Emmanuel Fernandez will miss the Easter games because of a knee complaint.

Blackburn have been challenging for automatic promotion for most of the season, but have now slipped out of the play-off places. They do have 22-goal Ben Brereton-Diaz back in action after a long absence. He scored twice when Rovers thumped Posh 4-0 at Ewood Park in November.

Like Posh, Blackburn have won just two of their last 13 Championship matches.