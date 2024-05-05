Joel Randall in action for Posh at Oxford. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Oxford will start the second leg of the semi-final at the Weston Homes Stadium next week (Wednesday, May 8) with a 1-0 lead courtesy of an Elliott Moore header from a corner in the first leg on Saturday night.

Ferguson was disappointed with side’s performance until they fell behind, but he believes a repeat of the levels his players found in the final 30 minutes will give them a good chance of overturning their deficit.

Ferguson also discussed his tactics, his team selection, the Posh fans and the need not to waste a glorious chance of promotion in his post-match press conference.

“The tie was never going to be settled in one game,” Ferguson stated. “Oxford will start as favourites next week because they will start the game in front. That’s the position I would rather be in, but we have been good at home, the atmosphere will be great and hopefully we will get the job done.

"We wanted to take no risks in the opening 10 minute or so because we knew they would fly at us which is why we were hitting the ball longer than normal, but we then didn’t help ourselves by continuing to hit the ball too long too early. We weathered the frenetic start, but right up until they scored we weren’t good enough in possession. We were solid out of possession, but with the ball we didn’t play like we can.

"The goal was disappointing. When we look back at the end of the season the way we have defended set-pieces will be seen as our Achilles heel, or at least one of them. One of he smallest players on the pitch has won the first contact because one of our players had just let him run off him

"But we then got our passing game together and we were very dominant in the final 35 minutes. If we play like we did in that spell I would be very confident we can get through. We looked fresh and were running strong at the end. They might say they sat off us which if they did surprises me as I would have gone for a second goal.

Posh are disappointed after Oxford take the lead at the Kassam Stadium. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"I felt it might turn out to be a cagey game as no-one wants to make a mistake in a first leg. I went with David Ajiboye at the start as Kwame Poku has only had a couple of training sessions, but it wasn’t David’s night and I sent on Kwame earlier than I expected to and he was very good.

"Joel Randall also caused them plenty of problems, although we still showed naivety at times. We had a corner in the last minute and we took it short. That sort of thing can be frustrating.

"But we move on to Wednesday and it should be an exciting game. We have to give it everything. We have to find a way of getting to Wembley. These players might never be in this position again so they have to make it count. I’m 52 and I want to be involved in as many of these matches as I possibly can.

"We have to strive for perfection. We have to play like we did for the final 35 minutes for the whole game. We can’t afford to wait.