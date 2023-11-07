Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson encourages his players from the touchline against Wigan Athletic. Photo: Joe Dent.

Defeat for Posh saw their 13-game unbeaten run in all competitions come to an end.

Ferguson’s men trailed after just seven minutes when Martial Godo pounced on a moment on hesitation between Nicholas Bilokapic and Harrison Burrows.

Kwame Poku slammed in his third in four games to bring Posh level but their good play could not be turned into any points after Callum McManaman was left unmarked from a corner and smashed in a fine goal after 82 minutes from the edge of the box.

Defeat saw posh stay in fourth but slip to four points behind Bolton in third, having played a game more, after the Trotters saw off Shrewsbury 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Ferguson drew many comparisons to Saturday’s 2-2 draw at home to Salford and was once again left to rue individual errors.

He said: “If we are going to get to where we want to get to, we have to be winning that game when it goes to 1-1. We have to be so much more ruthless

“It’s a very bad result given the nature of the game. Two individual errors have cost us.

"A lot of the performance was very good. I can’t have any complaints about the second half, to come to Wigan and do what we’ve done and penned them in is very positive. It’s just individual errors that are costing us.

“It was the same on Saturday. We make it 1-1, absolutely dominant, everyone in the stadium is thinking we’re just going to go on and win it, then an individual error kills us.

“We were too passive in the first half, especially when we lost the ball. They were a threat on the counter but we allowed that. We were too slow with the ball so that’s why I changed shape.

“They are a good team but they showed us a lot of respect, sat right off us, allowed us to have the ball at the back. It was too slow from us.

“The goals we are conceding are killing our momentum. The second goal has killed our momentum again although we still should have got something out of it at the end.

“In the second half we were excellent, we were really, really good. The change of shape caused them problems. We just dominated them and David was getting one v ones against their winger. We had to isolate him and once we did that, he caused all sorts of problems.

“At 1-1, I was just thinking go on and win the game. Even at 2-1, I was thinking we could go on and win it if we got another goal but they dug in and had one or two really good chances so it’s a really disappointing night.”

