Posh manager Darren Ferguson with Joel Randall after the player signed a new contract this week. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United are ready to mount another promotion challenge, even though they have lost three of the best players in League One from last season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The challenge for Posh boss Darren Ferguson and his coaching staff is to build a new defence to complement the array of attacking talent still present at the Weston Homes Stadium, after the departures of centre-backs Josh Knight and Ronnie Edwards and of left-back and captain Harrison Burrows.

But Ferguson is happy with the summer recruitment of central defenders Oscar Wallin and George Nevett, plus full-backs Sam Curtis and Jack Sparkes. Nevett will however miss Saturday’s tough League One opener at home to Huddersfield Town after fracturing his wrist in training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have lost the best two centre-backs in League One and the best left-back and best player in League One,” Ferguson admitted. “But we have picked up some good defenders and they’ve pleased me in pre-season. It’s up to us as coaches to improve them, but to be fair they are pretty much ready for League One.

“Picking the team for Saturday was hard, especially in forward areas as we have so much talent and they are all fit. Looking at the 18 players who will be involved I’d say we have more depth than last season.

"We will be playing the same way and it is a style that can lead to mistakes so I would ask the fans to stay with us if that happens. They were fantastic last season and we could have an even younger group this season so they will need the same support. If they make mistakes they will be honest mistakes from an honest bunch. I can guarantee they will show full application and desire.

"We do have a tough start as Huddersfield are a big club for the division having come down from the Championship last season. They have a new manager who I know very well as I’ve come up against him before and the club have recruited well. They’ve added some legs to the squad. It will be a surprise if they are not up there challenging come the end of the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New captain Hector Kyprianou will be given every chance to make the starting line-up, but is currently very doubtful. Rio Adebisi and Ryan De Havilland are definite absentees alongside Nevett.

Joel Randall is set to start in the number 10 role despite the claims of summer signing Chris Conn-Clarke after signing an extended contract on Wednesday.

Ferguson added: “Joel was one of our best players last season. We originally signed him as a winger, but we said at the start of last season we would give him six or seven games as a number 10 no matter how he played and flourished. He has great balance which helps.”