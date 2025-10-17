Peterborough United boss believes he now has strong competition for forward places in the lowest scoring squad in the League One

Harry Leonard (right) and Jimmy-Jay Morgan. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

First-team manager Darren Ferguson believes strong competition for places in attacking areas will help Peterborough United climb the League One table.

Ferguson seems wedded to the plan to play a 3-4-1-2 formation for the immediate future so finding a successful strike partnership will be crucial to the Posh chances of getting away from the bottom of the table.

Posh are the joint-lowest scores in League One this season with just eight goals in 11 games, but Ferguson has been happy with the form of two young forwards thrown together on the final day of the summer transfer window.

On-loan Chelsea striker Jimmy-Jay Morgan (19) and reported £800k signing Harry Leonard (22) have started the last five League One matches together. Morgan has scored three goals, but Leonard is yet to get off the mark. They are expected to start again at Burton Albion on Saturday, although Ferguson insists other options are now available.

"I can see a partnership developing between Harry and JJ,” Ferguson said. “They understand each other well and they understand the game well. They have started off okay. Obviously Harry hasn’t scored yet, but that will change and he’s played a big part in JJ’s goals.

"If we are to keep playing this formation we need more than two strikers ready to go so it’s been good to see Kyrell Lisbie developing and Gustav Lindgren has trained well again this week. We now have good competition behind JJ and Harry.

"Declan Frith is not far away from a return as well. Like Kyrell he was signed as a winger, but with the option of playing centrally. Declan doesn’t like the number 10 role, but he’s happy playing up front. We also have Klaidi Lolos who can play up top.”

Posh have also tied teenage hotshot striker Bolu Shofowoke to a first professional contract. Read what Ferguson thinks about his prospects online later this morning.

Frith could return to action in November alongside club captain and centre-back Sam Hughes. Winger Cian Hayes has been pencilled in for a possible Christmas return after scans on his knee injury revealed less damage than had been feared.

There is no timescale on left-back Rio Adebisi’s return as Posh don’t want to put pressure on a player who has made just one substitute appearance since moving to London Road in the Summer of 2024. Adebisi has had two knee operations since his £500k transfer from Crewe Alexandra.

Ferguson has reported all the Posh internationals have reported back fit and ready to play on Saturday. Midfielder Matt Garbett was the busiest with two 75 minute plus appearances, but Ferguson believes that will help a player who is naturally very fit.

Central defenders George Nevett and David Okagbue, plus forward Morgan, were the other Posh players on international duty.