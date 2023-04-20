Posh manager Darren Ferguson is all smiles after Tursday's win at Accrington Stanley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

​It's a battle between two teams in great form and with plenty to play for on Saturday (3pm).Ipswich have won 10, and drawn the other one, of their last 11 matches.

They've scored 31 goals and conceded just two in that run as they chase down automatic promotion and maybe even the title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Posh have won seven of their last 10 matches and with three games to go a play-off place is in their own hands.

"They are a good team, they’re in good form, and they've cleary got confidence and momentum," Ferguson admitted.

"They’re where I expected them to be in the league table at this stage of the season, especially with the business they did in January, but they will know we’re a good team as well.

"It will be two good teams and the atmosphere from a full house will be fantastic. It is a great game for us both.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They probably have to win to stay in the top two, and we will probably have to win to stay in the play-offs places.

"It’s set up really well. There’s going to be no let up from us and there will no let up from Ipswich.

"Whoever we come up against, we try and beat them and that will be the same on Saturday. If we don't get the result we want we will still be in the thick of the play-off race and we will move quickly on to the next one.

"I am enjoying the the business end of the season and the players should enjoy it as well. I honestly believe they are which can only be a positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For whatever reason, I’ve only ever had one season as a manager where I’ve not had anything to play for at this time of the year so maybe my experience will help."

Ipswich have invested heavily in a promotion push this season with reported million pound fees spent on exciting left-back Leif Davis from Leeds United and forward Nathan Broadhead from Everton.

Broadhead has scored six times since his January arrival including both goals in Tuesday's come-from-behind 2-1 home win over Port Vale.

Davis has picked up more goal assists (12) than any other League One player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club's top scorer is Conor Chaplin whose 22 goals makes him the nearest challenger to Posh skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris in the race for League One's Golden Boot.

Clarke-Harris has 25 goals, Chaplin scored both goals in a 2-1 win for Ipswich over Posh at Portman Road in December.

The Tractor Boys are the highest scorers in League One with 87 goals, from 42 games, 12 more than second best Sheffield Wednesday who have played a game more.

Posh have scored more goals (73) than their main rivals for the last two play-off places. Derby have scored 65 goals and Bolton a mere 56 which could be important in the final reckoning as points and goal difference tallies are so tight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad