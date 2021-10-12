Peterborough United boss admits he needs better anger management as he prepares to serve a one-match touchline ban

Posh manager Darren Ferguson.

Ferguson will serve a one-match touchline ban at the Championship fixture at Middlesbrough on Saturday (October 16). He pleaded guilty to an FA charge of abusing match official David Coote in the tunnel area after a 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Bristol City on October 2.

Ferguson, who was also fined £2,000, was angered by the failure of Coote to award a late penalty for a challenge on Harrison Burrows 60 seconds before City claimed their winning goal.

“I’ve said it before, but I need to stop letting my emotions get the better of me,” Ferguson said. “It was the penalty claim that angered me, but I have accepted the punishment and we all move on.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I will be watching from high in the stands on Saturday and if it brings a change in fortune for us away from home I might do it more regularly!”