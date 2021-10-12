Peterborough United boss admits he needs better anger management as he prepares to serve a one-match touchline ban
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson admits he needs to control his emotions better no matter how irritated he gets by the performance of match officials.
Ferguson will serve a one-match touchline ban at the Championship fixture at Middlesbrough on Saturday (October 16). He pleaded guilty to an FA charge of abusing match official David Coote in the tunnel area after a 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Bristol City on October 2.
Ferguson, who was also fined £2,000, was angered by the failure of Coote to award a late penalty for a challenge on Harrison Burrows 60 seconds before City claimed their winning goal.
“I’ve said it before, but I need to stop letting my emotions get the better of me,” Ferguson said. “It was the penalty claim that angered me, but I have accepted the punishment and we all move on.
“I will be watching from high in the stands on Saturday and if it brings a change in fortune for us away from home I might do it more regularly!”
Posh have lost all five of their Championship away matches this season and conceded 16 goals in just five outings.