Peterborough United boss admits a squad overhaul is under way, but not because of a disappointing start to the season

Posh boss Darren Ferguson (left) and chairman Darragh MacAnthony. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has confirmed a ‘fair old overhaul’ of the first-team squad is under way after just two League One games of the season.

But Ferguson insists giving last season’s under-performing squad the chance to impress in the summer was always part of the club’s strategy.

Those assessments now appear to be complete. Five players have been told they can leave and those who stay at the club will be challenged for places by up to four more new men, on top of the signing of New Zealand international Matt Garbett who was a confirmed arrival on Thursday.

Ferguson insists Posh haven’t given up on the signing of veteran central defender Tom Lees, although a medical has thrown up issues that need addressing.

The manager also said he and chairman Darragh MacAnthony had become sick of the heavy criticism thrown at the team after two defeats to newly-relegated Championship clubs, but that the London Road hierarchy have also been listening to concerns.

A more ruthless approach to squad-building has now been undertaken.

Ferguson said: “We’ve not changed our transfer plans as such. I was always willing to have a look at players in pre-season and the start of the season to analyse the squad. Nothing is won or lost in the first two games.

"But I’ve now made some decisions that perhaps needed making. The chairman and I have probably been getting a bit sick of the criticism we’ve received after one bad season at the club in our time together. It’s been a bit heavy, but we want to change that.

"We will be aggressive in the transfer market. We’ve become ruthless because we don’t want to see a repeat of last season. We have Matt Garbett who is a good player from a higher level and I’m still hopeful of getting Tom Lees in. He hasn’t failed a medical, but we do need to analyse the certain things a bit more. We need to go into a bit more depth, but Tom is still on board and hopefully we will get something tied up.

“Our other targets are players we’ve always had an interest in and we will increase the bids to try and get them in. We want four more and it’s not dependent on getting players out first. The chairman has been very good as he sees our situation for what it is.

“It will be a fair old overhaul of the squad and sometimes that can happen. I’m excited by it. It’s part of our plan rather than a reaction to the first 2 games. We admit we made mistakes with last season’s recruitment as some signings didn’t work out as well as we had hoped.”

Ryan De Havilland, Nick Bilokapic, Chris Conn-Clarke, Jacob Wakeling and Will Blackmore have been told they can leave London Road in the current transfer window.

Posh have been linked with Accrington Stanley midfielder Ben Woods and St Johnstone striker Makenzie Kirk this summer.