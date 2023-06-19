New Posh signing Katie Middleton with manager Dan Lawlor. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

​Former Nottingham Forest forward Katie Middleton has moved to the club from Loughborough Lightning and defender Alex O’Neill has arrived from Sheffield FC.

O’Neill said. “I can’t wait to get started. The progress behind the scenes was a key factor in signing and it looks like the club is always on an upward trajectory. It’s a proud moment to be offered terms.

“It was a difficult decision to leave Sheffield as I have been with that group of players and staff for quite a few years now and loyalty has always been a big thing for me, but you also have to look at your own career.”

New Posh signing Alex O'Neill with manager Dan Lawlor. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Middleton said: “From the moment I spoke to the manager, it was always an option for me to sign here and I’m just happy to have finally joined

"I could tell that he really wanted me to join and that was quite important, as it will boost my confidence knowing I have a group of staff that fully believes in me.

“I’m a player that can play on either flank and comfortable on my left or right, I always look to get crosses into the box and enjoy scoring goals.”

National League opponents for Posh this season are: Boldmere SM, Leafield, Leek, Lincoln, Loughborough L, Northampton, Notts Co, Sheffield, Solihull, Sp Khalsa, Sutton Coldfield.

Posh start a seven-match pre-season programme at home to Wolves on Sunday, July 16 (2pm kick off) before travelling to Ipswich Town on July 23.