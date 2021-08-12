Peterborough United boost as Dembele could be back to face Derby, but other key men remain doubtful and teenage forward still awaiting a scan on possible knee ligament damage

Siriki Dembele in action at Barnet this summer.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson hasn’t ruled Dembele out of making an appearance in the Championship clash with Derby County at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (August 14, 12.30pm).

Posh are also monitoring the progress of former Derby striker Jack Marriott and key midfielder Jack Taylor on a daily basis, but they are both doubtful for Saturday.

Teenage forward Ricky-Jade Jones won’t be involved against Wayne Rooney’s Rams after suffering suspected knee ligament damage in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup defeat at the hands of Plymouth. Jones is scheduled to have a scan tomorrow (Friday).

I’m more optimistic about Siriki than I was on Tuesday,” Ferguson said. “He trained today and he trained very well.

“Obviously he’s had just this one training session since picking up his injury at Oxford (July 28) which is a concern and it would be risky to start him against Derby as we have three games coming up in eight days.

“But if he trains well tomorrow he will have a chance.

“We are monitoring Jack Marriott and Jack Taylor daily. We are getting feedback from them with their niggles. We will just see how they are, but hopefully when we are the other side of the first international break we will have a fully fit squad.

“The number of bodies who have not been available has been as frustrating as the results.

“Ricky is booked in for his scan tomorrow. We have to wait for the swelling to go down first. It was a non-impact injury and I always worry about them the most. If it’s his medial ligament it will be 10-12 weeks out and I really feel for him as the opportunity was there to make an impact.”