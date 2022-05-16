Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony (left) and co-owner Stewart 'Randy' Thompson.

Posh have attracted around 1,350 would-be investors since the scheme was unveiled earlier this month. The aim is raise millions to improve the facilities at the Weston Homes Stadium, most immediately the construction if a safe standing area at the London Road End terrace part of the ground and then a swish sports bar. On top of that if sufficient money is raised some will go to towards developing the new proposed new stadium in the city.

A minimum investment of £500 is required. The deadline for pre-registering was midnight on Sunday and those who did will have exclusive sight of the official document and first opportunity to invest in the scheme with applications accepted on a first-come-first-served basis.

Posh co-owner Stewart ‘Randy’ Thompson hinted 1,350 pre-registrations had been received by 9pm on Sunday night. If they all committed to the minimum investment that would raise £675,000.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony said: “It’s been brilliantly received so a big thank you to all who engaged, and not just Posh fans.

"It’s the fans’ chance to help us improve our facilities, which will help them as well. They’ll enjoy the facilities we’re going to spend the money on.

“It’s also a way for us to be closer to our supporters and we know from the early marketing that there’s a big appetite for this. It’s a chance for a fan to make 9% on their money every year for 5 years, and a 15% bonus with promotion to the Championship.

“The beauty about what we’re doing is, for years – like all clubs – we’ve paid interest and factoring fees and all the rest. We’ve paid out a lot of money to different big companies. You know, I’d rather our fans make some money from lending to us than always paying interest to these companies. It’s great that this gives them an opportunity to grow their money while showing their support.”

Funds raised over the initial target of £1.5million will be allocated to the first phase of work towards a new stadium for the city, namely the architectural, surveying and engineering work required to submit a formal planning application.

The bond is effectively a loan to the club. The Posh Bond will pay a fixed rate of interest over its five-year term, after which the amount invested will be repaid to the Bondholder. The key terms of the Bond are as follows: 1) 9% interest per annum, 2) 15% cash bonus if Posh are promoted to the Championship by 2026/27; 3) Eligible for tax-free returns through an Innovative Finance ISA; 4) Minimum investment £500.