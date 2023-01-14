Jevani Brown rescued a point for Exeter against Forest Green. Photo: Graham Hunt (Getty Images).

Posh started the day in ninth place and ended it there despite ten other fixtures taking place. All three of the teams immediately above Posh were beaten on Saturday.

They ended up not losing any ground on the play-offs; remaining five points off the final spot in sixth after Barnsley were 2-0 at The Valley by Dean Holden’s Charlton. Tyreece Campbell and Jesuran Rak-Sakyi, who was guilty of missing a glorious chance against Posh on Boxing Day, got the goals. Charlton visit London Road on Saturday (January 21) and have now own their last three league games.

Just below Barnsley, seventh-placed Wycombe were beaten 1-0 by an early Will Vaulks goal as the Owls strengthened their grip on second place.

They did so courtesy of former Posh loanee Bali Mumba scoring a stoppage-time equaliser at Portman Road to rescue a 1-1 draw for the Pilgrims. In fact, Wednesday are now just three points behind the leaders and have a game in hand- they also boast a better goal difference.

Bristol Rovers, in eighth, could make up no ground as they were surprisingly beaten 2-0 at Accrington Stanley.

That result would have brought an extra simple to the faces of Posh fans as it took Accy out of the relegation zone and saw Cambridge replace them.

Cambridge couldn't even get crucial meeting with Morecambe on because of damage to their stadium caused by high winds.

Exeter have joined Posh on 35 points but have played two games more and have a worse goal difference but they have pushed Monday’s opponents Port Vale down a place to 11th after a 1-1 draw at home to Forest Green. Jevani Brown scored their equaliser.

Elsewhere, Derby and Bolton pulled a six-point gap to seventh place with a 3-2 win over Cheltenham and 3-0 victory over Portsmouth respectively.