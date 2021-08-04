Peterborough United believe Joe has the ‘wow’ factor

Joe Tomlinson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Full-back Tomlinson, who is comfortable on either side of the defence, has moved to the Weston Homes Stadium for an undisclosed fee from National League Eastleigh.

The 21 year-old is expected to put pressure on Dan Butler for his first-team place despite his relative inexperience.

Tomlinson has never played in the Football League.

“Signing Joe was a no-brainer,” Posh co-owner Darragh MacAnthony enthused. “When he trained with the other lads for the first time they went ‘wow, who is this kid?”

Tomlinson, who had an unsuccessful trial at Posh when he left Southampton’s Academy set up six years ago, has already played twice for Posh in friendlies at Swindon and at King’s Lynn, but his aim now is to force himseld into a Championship matchday squad.

“That is the aim,” Tomlinson stated. “That’s what I’m here for, but if I’m not in the squad for Saturday I’ll be supporting the rest of the lads.

“It’s been a hectic week with signing and playing twice, but I’ve loved every minute of it so far.