Posh went down 3-0 to higher-level Wolverhampton Wanderers in front of 304 fans at Bourne Town FC with two late goals making it a flattering scoreline for the visitors.

Wolves came close to scoring in the first minute and again midway through the first-half before taking the lead on the half hour mark.

Just two minutes earlier Jess Driscoll had seen a shot well blocked by the Wolves defence after fine play by Posh teammate Evie Driscoll-King.

New Posh Women player Katie Middleton during the game v Wolves. Photo: Ruby Red Photography

Captain Keir Perkins could have equalised in the first minute of the second-half after Poppy Brown played her through, but the ‘keeper saved well.

Perkins was again thwarted by the Wolves number one 20 minutes from time before Wolves added further goals in the 74th and 90th minutes.

Posh: Corry, Dean, O’Neill, Driscoll-King, Steward, Scargill, Brown, Lawlor, Driscoll, Middleton. Subs Used: Copson, Evans, York, Axten, Perkins.

Unused Subs: Hastings.

New Posh Women signing Sophie Scargill during the game v Wolves. Photo: Ruby Red Photography

