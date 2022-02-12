Peterborough United beaten by Preston striker they tried to sign

Cameron Archer celebrates scoring against Posh. Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport .

Manager Darren Ferguson confirmed, after the 1-0 defeat, that the club had made an enquiry to sign the 20-year-old Aston Villa loanee before the January transfer window had even opened.

They were told that he was not available but he headed out on loan to Deepdale in the final week of the window.

He has played six times since arriving and scored three times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He struggled to make an impact for most of the game but made the most of his chance when it came in the 80th minute; curling in an impressive effort into the top corner with his weak foot from just inside the box the box.

Ferguson said: “He’s a player we tried to sign. We tried to sign him before January even started but he wasn’t available at that time.