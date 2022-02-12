Peterborough United beaten by Preston striker they tried to sign
Peterborough United ended up on the losing side against Preston North End on Saturday (February 12) thanks to a goal from a striker the club tried to sign.
Manager Darren Ferguson confirmed, after the 1-0 defeat, that the club had made an enquiry to sign the 20-year-old Aston Villa loanee before the January transfer window had even opened.
They were told that he was not available but he headed out on loan to Deepdale in the final week of the window.
He has played six times since arriving and scored three times.
He struggled to make an impact for most of the game but made the most of his chance when it came in the 80th minute; curling in an impressive effort into the top corner with his weak foot from just inside the box the box.
Ferguson said: “He’s a player we tried to sign. We tried to sign him before January even started but he wasn’t available at that time.
“It happens, it’s the way it goes and as soon as he’s hit it, it’s a goal. I was right behind it and there was nothing Steven can do. It’s a bit of quality and not a mistake from us.”