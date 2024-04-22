Tara Kirk (10) scored for Posh in the Northants Womens County Cup Final

Posh suffered a nightmare start at the Dog & Duck Stadium before losing 3-1 to National Midlands Division One rivals Northampton Town, a team they had beaten in league action a week earlier.

Cobblers opened the scoring on five minutes and added a second goal three minutes later. Zaiga Lacite had come close to giving Posh an early lead and midway through the half Tara Kirk shot over the bar after a goalmouth scramble.

But Kirk did pull a goal back on 32 minutes after fine approach work from Evie Driscoll-King.

The game was always keenly-contested, but chances were rare until Posh ‘keeper Neive Corry pulled off a fine fingertip save.

But Cobblers wrapped up the win on 67 minutes with a third goal, although Kirk did force a good save in the final moments.