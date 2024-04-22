Peterborough United beaten by Northampton Town in County Cup Final

Peterborough United failed in their bid to retain the Northants Womens Cup at Wellingborough Town FC on Sunday.
By Alan Swann
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 09:11 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2024, 09:16 BST
Tara Kirk (10) scored for Posh in the Northants Womens County Cup Final

Posh suffered a nightmare start at the Dog & Duck Stadium before losing 3-1 to National Midlands Division One rivals Northampton Town, a team they had beaten in league action a week earlier.

Cobblers opened the scoring on five minutes and added a second goal three minutes later. Zaiga Lacite had come close to giving Posh an early lead and midway through the half Tara Kirk shot over the bar after a goalmouth scramble.

But Kirk did pull a goal back on 32 minutes after fine approach work from Evie Driscoll-King.

The game was always keenly-contested, but chances were rare until Posh ‘keeper Neive Corry pulled off a fine fingertip save.

But Cobblers wrapped up the win on 67 minutes with a third goal, although Kirk did force a good save in the final moments.

Posh: Corry, Conner, Driscoll-King, Mugridge, Lawlor, Middleton, Lacite (sub Brett, 56 mins), Bennett (sub Brown, 46 mins), Perkins (sub Pim, 69 mins), Kirk, Hilliard. Unused sub Fletcher.

