Peterborough United beaten by Northampton Town in County Cup Final
Posh suffered a nightmare start at the Dog & Duck Stadium before losing 3-1 to National Midlands Division One rivals Northampton Town, a team they had beaten in league action a week earlier.
Cobblers opened the scoring on five minutes and added a second goal three minutes later. Zaiga Lacite had come close to giving Posh an early lead and midway through the half Tara Kirk shot over the bar after a goalmouth scramble.
But Kirk did pull a goal back on 32 minutes after fine approach work from Evie Driscoll-King.
The game was always keenly-contested, but chances were rare until Posh ‘keeper Neive Corry pulled off a fine fingertip save.
But Cobblers wrapped up the win on 67 minutes with a third goal, although Kirk did force a good save in the final moments.
Posh: Corry, Conner, Driscoll-King, Mugridge, Lawlor, Middleton, Lacite (sub Brett, 56 mins), Bennett (sub Brown, 46 mins), Perkins (sub Pim, 69 mins), Kirk, Hilliard. Unused sub Fletcher.