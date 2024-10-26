Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Don’t let the bare fact of a 98th-minute winning goal make you believe Peterborough United were unfortunate losers at Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Save your sympathy for Nicholas Bilokapic who delivered an outstanding display of goalkeeping in the second-half to take Posh to within 60 seconds of a first clean sheet of the season. He even saved the last-gasp penalty taken by Dion Charles, and the follow-up from the same player, only for substitute Klaidi Lolos to bundle the second rebound over the line.

It went in off his arm according to the Posh defenders who were also disappointed to see referee Ollie Yates point to the spot in the first place after Charles was dragged down at a corner. Mr Yates had also played two minutes beyond the six he had indicated he would add, but justice was served by the late winning goal. The referee had ignored what looked like a blatant penalty earlier in the half when Oscar Wallin had pulled Ricardo Santos to the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh tried hard, but there were constant gaping gaps in the defence and the odd moment of promise going forward was wasted by poor decision-making. Indeed the only save of note from home ‘keeper Luke Southwood, and it was a sharp one, came after Santos turned a cross from substitute Sam Curtis towards his own goal from close range 15 minutes from time.

Jack Sparkes in action for Posh at Bolton. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh made two defensive changes. Centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez returned after serving a one-match suspension and teenage right-back James Dornelly also came into the side. George Nevett and Curtis dropped to the substitutes’ bench. Fernandez lined up as left centre-back with Wallin on the right.

Bolton made four changes to the side beaten at Birmingham City in midweek with Charles, a regular scorer against Posh, one of those left on the bench.

Posh looked all at sea defensively, but went halfway towards a first League One clean sheet of the season thanks to some strong blocks and some wasteful finishing from the home side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron Collins could have given the hosts a second minute lead after Kwame Poku was tackled in his own penalty area, but he blazed badly wide and on 12 minutes George Johnston managed to head wide from a corner when unmarked inside the six yard box. A minute later Victor Adeboyejo poked wide at the near post.

Malik Mothersille in action for Posh at Bolton. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Bolton enjoyed steady pressure for most of the opening 45 minutes and it took strong blocks from Wallin, Archie Collins and James Dornelly to keep the ball out of the net. Other shots whistled wide as Bilokapic remained relatively untroubled despite the flow of the game.

Posh did look a threat when getting on the ball. Joel Randall picked up pockets of space in the early stages and Poku and Malik Mothersille enjoyed clear runs at sole defenders, they couldn’t fashion a clear chance. Towards the end of the half Wallin burst forward thrillingly, fed Mothersille who skinned his man and sent a cross that caused problems. It was eventually retrieved by Poku who fired wide from a tough angle.

Posh did enjoy a flurry of attacking action after the sole Southwood save with Jack Sparkes and Poku seeing shots deflected wide, but otherwise it was one-way traffic towards Bilokapic, and boy did he respond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He should have been beaten on 55 minutes when Adeboyajo headed over from close range, but otherwise it was a one-man show of defiance. Bilokapic saved McAtee’s fierce drive with his legs and got down superbly to keep out a precise strike from Charles. A terrible back header from Wallin gave Charles another chance which Bilokapic thwarted with a tackle and he then kept out Bolton’s Collins who looked set to score from close range.

But the ball kept coming back. Posh couldn’t win a meaningful challenge. Time kept getting added on. Sparkes gave away a corner unnecessarily in the 97th minute when the referee would probably have blown for full-time if a goal-kick had arrived.

Instead mayhem ensued. The corner was struck deep. Charles went down. The referee responded and blew for full-time after Posh had kicked off.

It was all a bit messy, but the result was undeniably fair.

Posh: Nicholas Bilokapic, James Dornelly (sub Sam Curtis, 63 mins), Jack Sparkes, Emmanuel Fernandez, Oscar Wallin, Archie Collins, Ryan De Havilland, Joel Randall (sub Donay O’Brien-BRady, 90 mins), Kwame Poku, Ricky-Jade Jones (sub Bradley Inhionvien. 69 mins), Malik Mothersille.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unused substitutes: Jed Steer, George Nevett, Abraham Odoh, Cian Hayes, Donay O’Brien-Brady,

Bolton: Luke Southwood, Josh Dacres-Cogley, Eoin Toal, Ricardo Santos, George Johnston, Josh Sheehan, Szabi Schon (sub Klaidi Lolos, 76 mins), Jay Matete, John McAtee (sub Randell Williams, 76 mins), Victor Adebayo (sub Dion Charles, 68 mins), Aaron Collins.

Unused substitutes: Luke Hutchinson, Will Forrester, Scott Arfield, Sonny Sharples-Ahmed.

GOALS: Bolton – Lolos (90 + 8 mins).

CAUTIONS: Posh – Curtis (foul), Ihionvien (foul), Fernandez (foul),

Bolton – Adebayo (foul), Schon (foul).

REFEREE: Ollie Yates 6.

ATTENDANCE: 20,022 (Posh to follow).