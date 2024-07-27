Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New signing Jack Sparkes made his Peterborough United debut in a come-from-behind 2-1 friendly win over League Two Colchester United in a Saturday friendly.

The visitors to the idverde Training Ground led through a 23rd minute penalty from experienced striker Lyle Taylor, but Posh had turned it around by the break courtesy of a pair of own goals.

Posh were well worth a second friendly win in two days – they beat Stamford AFC 5-0 on Friday night – as they started the game well before falling behind.

Fit again midfielder Hector Kyprianou headed over the bar and Abraham Odoh also nodded just wide of a post after a fine cross from Kwame Poku, all inside the opening 10 minutes.

Jack Sparkes in action for Posh v Colchester. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Poku then struck the crossbar with Joel Randall heading the rebound against the same piece of woodwork before Taylor converted a spot-kick conceded by Posh centre-back George Nevett as Colchester entered the Posh penalty area for the first time.

Posh were level within minutes though as Odoh fed Randall on the left and his low cross was diverted into his own net by Colchester central defender Oliver Goodliffe. Goodliffe was the player Colchester boss Danny Cowley insisted Posh had once tried to sign.

Poku forced a fine save from visiting goalkeeper Matt Macey direct from a set-piece and it was a corner that delivered what turned out to be the winning goal in the 39th minute. Emmanuel Fernandez got his head on the ball, but it wasn’t going in until an unfortunate Colchester player intervened.

Posh were comfortable in the second-half, although goalkeeper Jed Steer did well around the hour mark to keep out a Tom Hopper shot with his legs.

Hector Kyprianou in action for Posh v Colchester. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Randall came closest to adding a third Posh goal, but Macey saved well.

Posh welcomed Kyprianou and Malik Mothersille back from injury and left-back Sparkes played 76 minutes after signing for Posh from Portsmouth on Friday evening.

Posh are next in friendly action at home to another League Two side Notts County next Saturday (August 3) when the teams will play two 90-minute games. (kick offs 1.30pm and 3.30pm).

