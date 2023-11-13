Posh were taken to extra time against Wroxham. Photo: Ruby Red Photography.

Posh travelled to Trafford Park to face Wroxham who play in the Eastern Region Women's Football League, one level below Posh but found themselves embroiled in a tight contest.

Posh managed to avoid an upset, however, thanks to goals from Keir Perkins and debutant Frankie Pim in extra time to secure a 2-1 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pim was the hero off the bench in what the the first time she was named in the squad, earning a reward for some impressive recent performances for the under 23s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keir Perkins finally broke the deadlock for Posh. Photo: Ruby Red Photography.

Boss Dan Lawlor made just two changes his side, bringing in Megan Lawlor and Tara Kirk for Ellie York and Jess Driscoll.

Driscoll only lasted 20 minutes due to injury though and was replaced by York.

The hosts defended well throughout the 90 minutes and should have taken the lead right after the break when Hannah Fowler raced clear but she could only fire wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh had their best chance of the game after 67 minutes when Katie Middleton saw a curling effort just tipped over the bar.

Posh then saw two strong penalty appeals turned down and had to wait until extra time to break the deadlock.

In the third minute of the extended period, Middleton’s cross fell to Perkins at the back-post and she duly fired home.

Six minutes later, Pim, who had come on for Kirk in the closing stages of the 90, latched onto a mistake from a defender just inside the area and slotted the ball past Bryony Williams so score her first senior goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yachstwomen made an instant reply and cut the deficit on 110 minutes as a long-ball over the top bounced over Neive Corry; Luci Middleton was there to convert into the empty net.

Posh will now face a trip to Wolves in the second round. They play in the FA Women’s National League, a tier above Posh. The sides met in a pre-season friendly in July in Bourne. Wolves won 3-0.

Posh: Corry, Lawlor, Mugridge, Connor, Driscoll-King (York, 20min), Brown (Driscoll, 57min), Scargill, Axten (Bennett, 97min), Middleton, Kirk (Pim, 81min), Perkins.