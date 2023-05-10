Peterborough United players celebrate securing a play-off place at full-time against Barnsley. Photo: Joe Dent.

Wednesday finished 19 points ahead of Posh in third but Posh have a winning record over the two games between the sides courtesy of a 2-0 home win and 1-0 away defeat.

The pair will now meet on Friday night and next Thursday evening to decide who will play either Barnsley or Bolton at Wembley for a place in the Championship.

Wednesday will begin the tie as favourites but EFL pundit Sam Parkin has backed Posh to cause the Owls problems.

He said: “It’s a tough task but that was a tough task to go and beat a Barnsley side who put out a team almost as strong as they could be, bar Mads Andersen who is out injured. That was a test and they came through with flying colours.

“Darren Ferguson is a little bit hindered by not having two full-backs, he had to play wingers there, but they had to win and he put out a really attacking line-up.

“We know they’ve got ridiculous attacking prowess in their ranks and arguably the best number nine in the division so of course, over two games, they can cause anyone difficulty, Sheffield Wednesday will be no different.

