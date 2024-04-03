Excitement is now really building ahead of Posh’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy Final against Wycombe on Sunday (April 7), just the fourth Wembley trip in the club’s history.

Posh are defending their unbeaten record at the national stadium following play-off final victories in 1992 and 2000 as well as lifting the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy in 2014.

Ahead of the big match, the Peterborough Telegraph has been speaking to Club Historian Peter Lane about his favourite memories of those special days.

1992 Third Division Play-Off Final, 24 May, Posh 2 (Charlery 2) Stockport 1

"That was out first visit to Wembley and the occasion was absolutely fantastic. It was a boiling hot day and to beat them 2-1 was fantastic.

"Looking back on it now, it wasn’t a fantastic game, it wasn;t a really exciting a game but it was from the point of view that we won!

"I remember in midfield, Marcus Ebdon cracked the ball up to the on-running Kenny Chatlery and he had no problem sticking it into the net and the crowd went wild.

"Before the end, Steve Welsh was taken off with an injury and Lee Howarth came on as substitute. Lee Howarth saved the day because he cleared one off the line virtually. Freddie Barber was almost beaten but there was Howarth on the line.

“Barber was a great character. He was told he couldn’t wear his famous Freddie Kruger at Wembley but he did anyway!

"The scenes of the celebrations after were absolutely fantastic.”

2000 Third Division Play-Off Final, 26 May, Posh 1 (Clarke) Darlington 0

“The weather was atrocious. It poured and poured. I thought, ‘this game is going to be off!’

"Luckily, they played it. We were managed by Barry Fry then and again the celebrations were fantastic.

Andy Clarke got the winner, it was 1-0 and the celebrations were wild. There were celebrations in Cathedral Square, an open top bus and everything!

"Then they congregated outside of the Town Hall, it was a great one.”

2014 Johnstone’s Paint Trophy Final, March 30, Posh 3 (McQuoid, Brisley, Assombalonga) Chesterfield 1

"It was the first time we had ever won that trophy, so it was a historic day.

"It’s always a great occasion when you get to Wembley, I remember meeting Dave Farrell there before kick-off, which is always a pleasure”

2024….

“It did have to be against our bogey team but we’ll have about four times as many fans as them. I think we’ll do it, I really do.

"These occasions are really special, if we win we’ll have lifted a trophy at Wembley and we’re unbeaten there, how many teams can say that?

