Peterborough United fans hoping to see Posh take on Wycombe at Wembley this Sunday (April 7) only have until 5pm on Thursday (April 4) to secure their seat.

This is when tickets will go off sale for the final time.

As of Tuesday, Posh have sold over 22,000 tickets for the Bristol Street Motors Final.

Peterborough United will be at Wembley on Sunday. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

The entire lower section of the Posh end is sold out, a very small number of tickets remain in the blocks of Level 2 and the club has sold enough tickets to open the top three blocks of the stadium’s top tier.

Wycombe, meanwhile, have sold considerably less and only saw the first block of Level 2 opened for their fans on Tuesday in the west side of the stadium.

The top tier will therefore, will be largely empty, but for around 500 Posh fans.

The opening of Level 2 means that Wycombe have sold just over 15,000 tickets, bringing the estimated attendance close to 38,000.

Those who have still yet to claim their tickets, can head to theposh.com/tickets.

All tickets are being issued as e-tickets which can be downloaded to a digital wallet or printed at home.

Fans have also been informed that no e-tickets can be re-issued by the club after the sale period ends .