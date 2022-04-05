Peterborough United ask fans to stop ‘anti-social behaviour’ after supporters injured by bottles being thrown
Peterborough United have reminded fans that anti-social behaviour won’t be tolerated after a number of fans have reported being injured by thrown bottles.
The club released a statement today (March 5), asking supporters to modify their behaviour ahead of tonight’s meetings with Luton Town.
The statement said: “The club would like to remind supporters that anti-social behaviour at the stadium won’t be tolerated.
“Peterborough United Football Club would like to remind a small section of the club’s supporter base that anti-social behaviour won’t be tolerated with a number of incidents at recent fixtures at the Weston Homes Stadium.
“Within the terrace, a number of individuals have been witnessed throwing bottles and unfortunately injuries have been reported by other supporters. There have also been incidents of crowd surging, which is endangering the safety of others.
“The behaviour of the Posh supporters at home fixtures in the main has been very good and we would like to place our thanks to everyone who comes to the Weston Homes Stadium, gets behind the team and participates in the family environment that we wish to create.
“Incidents like the ones aforementioned are noted by the authorities and could cause problems for the football club further down the line.
“Remember, you can text 60066, start the text with PUFC (then the message), or email [email protected] if you wish to report any anti-social behaviour on match days.”