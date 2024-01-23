Harrison Burrows scores for Posh with a deflected shot against Crawley. Photo: David Lowndes.

Harrison Burrows, with the help of a massive deflection, and Ephron Mason-Clark, after a horrible error from Crawley defender Laurence Maguire, brother of Harry, won the game for the Posh after the visitors had taken a deserved lead midway through the first-half.

Posh made five changes to their starting line-up with Ronnie Edwards, Hector Kyprianou, Joel Randall, Ricky-Jade Jones and Jadel Katongo all dropping out. All bar Jones were on the substitutes’ bench where there was again no spot for Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Romoney Crichlow, Emmanuel Fernandez, Jeando Fuchs, Ryan De Havilland and Malik Mothersille were the men to win recalls as Posh set out in their usual formation with Fernandez playing as a right-back.

Romoney Crichlow struck the cross with this effort for Posh against Crawley. Photo: David Lowndes.

We were promised an expansive game by both managers and we saw one, although it was still riddled with errors in blustery conditions.

The visitors started the better with Liam Kelly trying his luck from 50 yards before Posh keeper Jed Steer had to react quickly to stop an interception of a slack Crichlow pass.

It took 20 minutes for Posh to muster a shot as Mason-Clark blasted wide and two minutes later Ade Adeyemo shot horribly off target for Crawley after a cracking right wing run by Nick Tsaroullo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tsaroullo then slotted Crawley ahead with a composed finish from 20 yards on 22 minutes, but from then on Posh bossed the half and they should have reached the interval well clear rather than just one goal ahead.

Malik Mothersille of Peterborough United races away from his marker in the win over Crawley. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

And it took a fluke to get Posh level just before the half hour mark. Burrows clipped goalwards from inside the area, but it wouldn’t have troubled Corey Addaiin the visiting goal, but for a huge defensive deflection that took the ball over his head and into the net.

Mason-Clark’s strength, speed and skill were proving too much for his marker. His cross presented Mothersille with a virtual open goal which the striker managed to steer wide from close range and the pair combined again minutes later, or they would have done had the former Chelsea youngster not been dragged to the ground. No penalty said referee Simon Mather to general astonishment.

Posh had moved 2-1 ahead by then after Maguire passed the ball straight to Mason-Clark who finished expertly from 20 yards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mason-Clark was less impressive on the stroke of half-time when he raced onto a fine through ball from Burrows, but lashed wide after a wild swipe with his left foot.

But Posh failed to carry that momentum into the second-half. They sat back and Crawley made all the running.

Josh Knight, who was excellent throughout, hacked a goal-bound shot from the lively Klaidi Lolos, Adeyemo blasted over following a poorly defended set-piece and in-form Danilo Orsi shot straight at Steer from close range.

Posh found it a struggle to keep the ball, but they should have scored 15 minutes from time after a terrific run and pass by Mothersille, but substitute Joel Randall fluffed his lines and Joy Mukena cleared off the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A corner two minutes later, nodded back by Mason-Clark, led to Crichlow smashing a shot against the crossbar as Posh finally found some form.

The game appeared to be drifting to an inevitable conclusion when Knight made a rare slip and Orsi pounced, drove inside and forced Steer into a fine save from a fierce drive.

There were just three minutes remaining, but enough time for Posh to add to their long list of glaring misses this season as Randall surged clear onto a Mason-Clark pass only to miss the target when under very little pressure.

It didn’t matter in this game, but one day it will.

Posh: Jed Steer, Harrison Burrows, Romoney Crichlow, Josh Knight, Emmanuel Fernandez (sub Jadel Katongo, 60 mins), David Ajiboye, Jeando Fuchs, Archie Collins (sub Hector Kyprianou, 46 mins), Ryan De Havilland (sub Joel Randall, 64 mins), Ephron Mason-Clark, Malik Mothersille (sub Kai Corbett, 83 mins)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unused subs: Fynn Talley, Ronnie Edwards, Donay O'Brien-Brady.

Crawley: Corey Addai, Ade Adeyemo (sub Rafiq Khaleel, 75 mins), Laurence Maguire, Will Wright, Joy Mukena, Nick Tsaroulla (sub Jack Roles, 74 mins), Jay Williams (sub Harry Ransom, 31 mins), Liam Kelly, Klaidi Lolos, Adam Campbell (sub Ronan Darcy, 67 mins), Danilo Orsi.

Unused subs: Toby Omole, Jeddiah Brown.

GOALS: Posh – Burrows (28 mins), Mason-Clark (37 mins)

Crawley – Tsaroulla (23 mins).

CAUTIONS: Posh – Burrows (delaying a restart).

Crawley – Kelly (delaying a restart), Lolos (dissent).

REFEREE: Simon Mather 5.