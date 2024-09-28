Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough United will be the toughest test Birmingham face all season, according to boss Chris Davies.

The Blues boss is enjoying a fine start to his managerial career with side sitting level at the top of the league on 16 points from six games.

They are level with Wrexham, having played a game less and having already beaten them this season.

Davies was previously Senior Assistant Coach to Ange Postecoglu at Spurs before being offered his first managerial role in the summer.

Jay Stansfield celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Wrexham (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Despite that tough home match already, Davies has said that he expects Posh to be the toughest test his side faces all season.

Davies said: “They will be the best team that we will face, that is what my analysis suggests to me.

"I think this will be our biggest challenge of the season, this game.

"Obviously, the next match is always the biggest challenge, but this one, they will be the best team we face.

“They have good quality players, a good way of playing and if you are not concentrated and ready, they can cause you a problem with the ball.

"They are a young team, but a good team.

"I don't see them changing too much for us, they will do what they do. They have been in the play-offs the last two seasons which says it all.

"They are one of the better teams in the division and they will be up there again this year from what I see."

Birmingham will have captain Krystian Bielik available to captain the side again after missing out against Rotherham through suspension and could also recall Alfie May- who has scored four time this season- after he was rested from the start against Rotherham.