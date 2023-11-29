Peterborough United are the best team in League One says Stevenage boss Steve Evans
There was some disappointment for Evans as his sideled 2-0 at the break before they were pegged back by second-half goals from Joel Randall and Ricky-Jade Jones.
But the point was enough to keep fourth-placed Stevenage a place and a point above Posh in the League One table.
“For me Peterborough are the the best in the league,” Evans stated. “And we’ve played Portsmouth, who were special, Oxford who were different class, and we’ve gone up to Bolton and we thought we were better than them on the night.
"Peterborough are the best we’ve played in terms of the way they play, and I am proud to have managed the club and I am proud to live in the city.
"When I’m finished in football, that's the team I will sit and watch.
"It was a really interesting game," Evans added.. "We know how good they are. They like to counter attack and they are a keep ball, passing type of team.
"We have a different style, a different way and we scored two really good goals with two really good finishes to earn the right to be 2-0 up at half-time.
"But second-half, we’ve come out and we’ve put nothing into practice that we spoke about, which was not to give a good side some oxygen early in the second-half.
"We conceded a sloppy goal as we should have stopped the counter-attack at source but we didn’t
"And then it's a simple header at the far post for us to clear for the second goal and we didn’t do that either.
"We're then toe to toe and it ended up end to end, but if someone had said that after this amount of games, we’d be near Posh in the League One table, most would have said no chance.
"But this group fights to the end. I’m proud of the way we played.”
Evans managed Posh for 11 months between February 2018 and January 2019.