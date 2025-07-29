Peterborough United are still sweating on the fitness of their number one goalkeeper

Posh goalkeeper Alex Bass. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

​Peterborough United are still sweating on the fitness of new goalkeeper Alex Bass.

​Bass, who only moved to Posh from Notts County this summer, is not expected to play in Saturday’s League One opener at Cardiff City because of a foot injury.

But he could be out for a much longer period of time depending on the opinion of a medical consultant.

When the extent of the problem is known Posh will make a decision on whether or not to sign a replacement on loan.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said. “It could be a short term thing or he could be out for a long time. There is no point in speculating.

"Alex is key to how we want to play so any absence would be frustrating. We went for a good goalkeeper who is also very good with the ball at his feet.

"We will make a decision on loaning a keeper when we know how long he will be out.”

As things stand the only senior ‘keeper available for Posh is transfer-listed Aussie Nick Bilokapic as Will Blackmore is struggling with injury and illness.

Former Posh goalkeeper Jed Steer remains without a club, but no contact has been made with him.

For an update visit www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk