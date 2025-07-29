Peterborough United are still sweating on the fitness of their number one goalkeeper
Bass, who only moved to Posh from Notts County this summer, is not expected to play in Saturday’s League One opener at Cardiff City because of a foot injury.
But he could be out for a much longer period of time depending on the opinion of a medical consultant.
When the extent of the problem is known Posh will make a decision on whether or not to sign a replacement on loan.
Posh boss Darren Ferguson said. “It could be a short term thing or he could be out for a long time. There is no point in speculating.
"Alex is key to how we want to play so any absence would be frustrating. We went for a good goalkeeper who is also very good with the ball at his feet.
"We will make a decision on loaning a keeper when we know how long he will be out.”
As things stand the only senior ‘keeper available for Posh is transfer-listed Aussie Nick Bilokapic as Will Blackmore is struggling with injury and illness.
Former Posh goalkeeper Jed Steer remains without a club, but no contact has been made with him.
