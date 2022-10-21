Grant McCann believes that Peterborough United have been unlucky in many of their away games this season. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh travel to the Kassam Stadium on Saturday (October 22) chasing what would be just a third away win in eight matches so far this season.

McCann’s side have lost on five of their seven away trips this season but the 3-1 defeat at Wycombe was only the second time they has been defeated by more than a single goal. Even then, Posh conceded with one of the final kicks of the game after goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom had gone up for a corner.

This had led McCann is insist that his side have been unlucky on the road but they do need to address their defence.

Of the 17 League One goals Posh have conceded, 14 have come away from home.

McCann said: “If you go back to a lot of the results, we’ve been quite unfortunate in a lot of the games. It’s only the Plymouth and Wycombe games we didn’t deserve anything; in the others we certainly have. We’ve had lots of opportunities that we haven’t taken that we would take at home.

“We have to look at the reasoning and why we keep conceding goals away that we are not doing as frequently at home.

“The reality is we’re still in a decent position in the league. We’ve got a nine-point week coming up, with two at home and one away and we’re hoping for maximum points.”

Oxford come into Saturday’s game in 19th place, just two points above the relegation zone, with boss Karl Robinson having to fend off questions this week about whether he is still the right man for the job.

They did, however, beat Exeter 4-2 away in their last League One outing and McCann believes the side currently occupy a false position in the league table.

He added: ““They are a good footballing team, they play a possession style. I think they’re in a false position in the league given how they have dominated games but not seen them over the line. They scored four last week at Exeter and that just shows you what happens when they click.

“Karl knows the league inside out so it will be tough. It’s a big pitch, so hopefully, that will suit us and we’ll be able to get the ball down. I’m sure they will be wary of our threats, we’re wary of theirs and I think it has the makings of a really good football game.”

Posh have slipped to seven points behind third-placed for Sheffield Wednesday so can not move up this weekend but they could fall as far as tenth if they lose and results go against them.